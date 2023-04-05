Ion Tiriac replaces UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines as the wealthiest Romanian

Ion Tiriac climbed up almost 300 positions (to 1,516th place) in this year's edition of the Forbes top of the world's billionaires and regained the title of the wealthiest Romanian, surpassing the co-founder of UiPath, Daniel Dines, who dropped to the third place in the national ranking.

Tiriac's fortune is now estimated at USD 2 billion, up from USD 1.6 billion last year, according to Profit.ro.

Daniel Dines, the top-ranked Romanian in the last two years, dropped to 1,804th place with a fortune of USD 1.6 billion, down from USD 2.9 billion in 2022. Dines was ranked 1,053 last year.

With a wealth of USD 1.7 billion, Dragos Paval, co-founder of the Dedeman chain of DIY stores, is the second-wealthiest Romanian entrepreneur in this year's edition of the Forbes top (1,725th place globally vs 1,818th last year).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)