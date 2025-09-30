Romanian Army resumes USD 8 bln program to acquire US-made Abrams tanks

The Romanian Army restarted a large-scale acquisitions program targeting US-made vehicles, weapons, ammunition, equipment, simulators, and training. The total value of the acquisitions exceeds USD 8 billion, Profit.ro reported.

The program was initiated in 2023, when the Romanian Army approved the purchase of 54 modernized Abrams tanks and 12 tank chassis derivatives (4 recovery tractors, 4 mobile assault bridges, 4 mine plows), in stock of the US Army. The total value of the acquisition was USD 1 billion, with an estimated delivery in 2028, according to documents cited by Profit.ro.

Now, the Ministry of National Defense, or MApN, has requested the approval of Parliament for phase 2 of stage 1, as well as for stage 2 of the endowment program.

The second stage of the program involves the acquisition of 216 tanks and 76 derivatives (16 recovery tractors, 44 mobile assault bridges, and 16 mine plows) for equipping tank and infantry structures within the land forces, as well as the acquisition of logistic support and specific training and exercise equipment. The estimated value of this stage is USD 7.54 billion plus VAT.

Altogether, phase 2 of stage 1 and stage 2 of the Abrams endowment program are estimated at over USD 8 billion.

MApN reportedly intends to launch the new acquisitions this year.

European countries have increased defense spending in recent years due to the Ukraine war and Russia's increasingly bold incursions in NATO airspace. Earlier this summer, the Trump administration also convinced NATO allies in Europe, including Romania, to ramp up defence spending to 5% of GDP per year.

The Romanian government, however, is in a favored position. The European Commission has preliminarily allocated EUR 16.7 billion to Romania through the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) scheme, which will support the rearmament of Europe through soft loans extended to member countries. The allocation is the second-highest by country, after Poland.

(Photo source: Neacsu Razvan Chirnoaga | Dreamstime.com)