Politics

Romania denies it has territorial disputes with Ukraine

07 November 2022
Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) rejected in a public statement the assertion made by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in the speech given on the occasion of the National Unity Day, which falsely induces the idea that Romania has territorial claims against Ukraine.

The MAE also emphasized that the war of aggression launched by Russia on February 24 is a serious and brutal violation of the principles of international law, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In this context, Romania reaffirms its firm support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)

