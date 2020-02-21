Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 09:05
Social
Govt. is preparing an online recruiting platform for Romanians living abroad
21 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Labour Ministry and the department for Diaspora will prepare an online platform where the Romanians living abroad can learn about the job vacancies in the country, the head of the prime minister’s office Ionel Danca announced.

The platform will help the Romanians living abroad as well as the local companies that seek to hire on an increasingly tight labour market, Danca explained, according to local Agerpres.

The workforce deficit on the local labour market is estimated at 400,000 employees, he argued.

The head of the prime minister's chancellery explained that the platform with the jobs available in Romania will first be presented to Romanians in Italy.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 09:05
Social
Govt. is preparing an online recruiting platform for Romanians living abroad
21 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Labour Ministry and the department for Diaspora will prepare an online platform where the Romanians living abroad can learn about the job vacancies in the country, the head of the prime minister’s office Ionel Danca announced.

The platform will help the Romanians living abroad as well as the local companies that seek to hire on an increasingly tight labour market, Danca explained, according to local Agerpres.

The workforce deficit on the local labour market is estimated at 400,000 employees, he argued.

The head of the prime minister's chancellery explained that the platform with the jobs available in Romania will first be presented to Romanians in Italy.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 February 2020
Social
Mall in Bucharest evacuated after bomb threat
20 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats will boycott vote on new Govt. to delay early elections
18 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Romania seen from space
18 February 2020
Business
Startup meets corporation: Romanian entrepreneur shares how Facebook killed his project after paying USD 0.5 bln for it
18 February 2020
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor enjoys highest confidence rate ahead of coming elections
13 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Bucegi Mountains, visible from Bucharest
13 February 2020
Business
EC improves forecast: Romania will have second-highest economic growth in EU this year
13 February 2020
Culture
Village museum next to Romania’s Bran Castle could be closed and replaced with Dracula Land

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40