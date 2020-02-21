Govt. is preparing an online recruiting platform for Romanians living abroad

Romania’s Labour Ministry and the department for Diaspora will prepare an online platform where the Romanians living abroad can learn about the job vacancies in the country, the head of the prime minister’s office Ionel Danca announced.
The platform will help the Romanians living abroad as well as the local companies that seek to hire on an increasingly tight labour market, Danca explained, according to local Agerpres.
The workforce deficit on the local labour market is estimated at 400,000 employees, he argued.
The head of the prime minister's chancellery explained that the platform with the jobs available in Romania will first be presented to Romanians in Italy.
(Photo source: Gov.ro)
