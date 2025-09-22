Romania registers record production for autumn crops

Romanian farmers reported record harvests for cereals and rapeseed, according to agriculture minister Florin Barbu.

This year’s total harvest of cereals and rapeseed is larger by over 5 million tons compared to last year, according to the official. As such, Romanian farmers achieved a production of 19.3 million tons of cereals (wheat, rye, oats, barley) and rapeseed, of which 2.5 million tons are rapeseed.

“Record productions in autumn crops obtained by our farmers! This is the result of the correct support given to farmers,” wrote Florin Barbu on his Facebook page.

Barbu emphasized the importance of agriculture for Romania in the same post, stating that it “is the greatest wealth of the country.” At the same time, he urged the population to buy Romanian products to support local producers.

The new figures are a breath of fresh air for Romanian farmers, who have been facing difficult climate conditions and the market impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in recent years. Romania recorded its lowest cereal production in ten years in 2024, harvesting 17.87 million tons, a 14.7% decrease compared to 2023. The drop was driven primarily by significant declines in wheat, maize, and oilseed outputs.

According to the Romanian AgriFood Startups Overview Report 2024, the agricultural sector's contribution to Romania's GDP was 3.9% in 2023 and 3.2% in 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)