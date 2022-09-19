Romania reacts to Belarus President's rhetoric

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the chargé d'affaires of Belarus in Romania was summoned to the ministry after Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko said on September 17 that the US was pushing Europe into a military confrontation with Russia on the territory of Ukraine and that other states, including Romania, would be directly involved.

Romania sees such statements as inadmissible, stressing the role and international responsibility of Belarus as an accomplice of Russia in supporting the war of aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, the ministry reminded that Romania is a member state of NATO and benefits, to the highest degree, from all security guarantees arising from this status in accordance with the collective defence clause in art. 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty - "the strongest political-military alliance in history."

(Photo source: Palinchak/Dreamstime.com)