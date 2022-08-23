Romania to upgrade 162 km of railway line with EUR 1.8 bln from Resilience Facility

A major contract aimed at upgrading the railway infrastructure in Romania with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR) was signed on Monday, August 22, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced. Worth RON 8.77 billion (some EUR 1.8 billion), the contract will provide the money for the modernization of the 162 km Caransebeș - Timișoara - Arad railway line.

The project is split into four segments, namely Caransebeș - Lugoj, Lugoj - Timișoara Est, Timișoara Est - Ronaț Triaj, and Ronaţ Triaj - Arad, and the builders have already been appointed, according to minister Grindeanu. “The contracts for design and execution will be signed once the appeals are settled,” he said.

The modernization of this railway line, which benefits from the largest funding through PNRR, is included in the Investment Plan for the development of railway infrastructure 2020 - 2030, the minister also explained.

The National Railway Company CFR SA also said this is “the first and most important financing contract for the railway sector” within the PNRR.

“We want the railway infrastructure in the western part of the country to align with European transport standards and offer passengers […] modern travel conditions, meaning infrastructure that allows speeds of up to 160 km/h, modern stations, quality public services, safe transit or stationary facilities in public areas, including the arrangement of access and movement areas for people with disabilities,” said Ion Simu Alexandru, general director of CFR SA.

The Caransebeș - Timișoara - Arad railway line is on the Orient/East-Med Corridor, part of the TEN-T Core railway network.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hupeng/Dreamstime.com)