Romanian government envisages quick comeback in execution of Resilience Facility

23 May 2025

Romania hopes to submit the fourth disbursement request under the Resilience Facility (RRF) in July, after the revised RRF plan for Romania (PNRR) is endorsed by the European Commission, and to submit another two disbursement requests (out of the four left) by the end of 2026 when the Facility ends, according to the minister of investments and European projects, Marcel Bolos, News.ro reported. 

The government is supposed to wrap up the talks with the European Commission on the revised PNRR by the end of this month, the minister said. 

He recently prompted confusion by saying that “we reached a disagreement” [in the negotiations with the European Commission], adding that some EUR 10 billion out of a total of EUR 28 billion might be lost due to delays in the implementation of the investment projects funded under the Resilience Facility.

What the government aimed to obtain from the European Commission was shifting the RRF money from projects implemented under the strict EC regulations to projects implemented under less restrictive local schemes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

