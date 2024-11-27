Macro

Romania’s public deficit hits 6.2% of GDP in January-October on robust expenditures

27 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s general government budget deficit has widened by 74% y/y to RON 109 billion ( EUR 22 billion) in January-October, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. 

All categories of expenditures surged – the investment-related expenditures but also the current expenditures – while the current revenues increased by only a decent rate furthermore not matched by adequate absorption of EU funds.

Romania heads towards an 8%-of-GDP public deficit this year, estimated as the point of departure for a slow-paced, seven-year fiscal consolidation scheme notified to the European Commission. 

The budget revenues increased by 13% y/y to RON 474 billion in January-October this year, and the revenues-to-GDP ratio improved compared to the same period in 2023 to 26.8% from 26.1%. 

The revenues generated by the income and profit tax rose by 20% y/y and 22% y/y, respectively – twice as fast as the 10.1% advance of the nominal GDP projected for this year. The VAT collection increased by 17% y/y. Social security contributions also increased at a significant rate, by 20% y/y to 8.8% of GDP from 8.1% in 2023.

The “other taxes on goods and services,” including the surcharge collected from the energy companies, diminished by 25% y/y with a negative impact of 0.3 percentage points on the revenues-to-GDP ratio.

The flows from the EU budget under various schemes (MFF, Resilience facility) contracted by 21% y/y to RON 30.8 billion or 1.7% of this year’s GDP, down from 2.4% of GDP in 2023 – indicating weaker absorption of EU funds.

On the expenditures side, the rise was robust: +21% y/y to RON 583 billion.

The expenditures already accounted for 33% of the projected 2024 GDP, 3 percentage points more compared to the same period of 2023. 

Out of the 3 percentage point (pp) rise in public spending, only 1 pp was due to stronger capital expenditures or expenditures related to projects financed from the EU budget. The other 2 pp rise was due to a larger public payroll (+24% y/y, 7.6% of GDP up from 6.7% one year earlier), and the expenditures with goods and services rose by 21% y/y to 4.3% of the year’s projected GDP up from 3.9% in the same period of 2023.

The expenditures with capital and EU-funded projects indeed increased by 33% y/y to 5.7% of the year’s projected GDP, up from 4.7% in the same period of 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s public deficit hits 6.2% of GDP in January-October on robust expenditures

27 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s general government budget deficit has widened by 74% y/y to RON 109 billion ( EUR 22 billion) in January-October, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. 

All categories of expenditures surged – the investment-related expenditures but also the current expenditures – while the current revenues increased by only a decent rate furthermore not matched by adequate absorption of EU funds.

Romania heads towards an 8%-of-GDP public deficit this year, estimated as the point of departure for a slow-paced, seven-year fiscal consolidation scheme notified to the European Commission. 

The budget revenues increased by 13% y/y to RON 474 billion in January-October this year, and the revenues-to-GDP ratio improved compared to the same period in 2023 to 26.8% from 26.1%. 

The revenues generated by the income and profit tax rose by 20% y/y and 22% y/y, respectively – twice as fast as the 10.1% advance of the nominal GDP projected for this year. The VAT collection increased by 17% y/y. Social security contributions also increased at a significant rate, by 20% y/y to 8.8% of GDP from 8.1% in 2023.

The “other taxes on goods and services,” including the surcharge collected from the energy companies, diminished by 25% y/y with a negative impact of 0.3 percentage points on the revenues-to-GDP ratio.

The flows from the EU budget under various schemes (MFF, Resilience facility) contracted by 21% y/y to RON 30.8 billion or 1.7% of this year’s GDP, down from 2.4% of GDP in 2023 – indicating weaker absorption of EU funds.

On the expenditures side, the rise was robust: +21% y/y to RON 583 billion.

The expenditures already accounted for 33% of the projected 2024 GDP, 3 percentage points more compared to the same period of 2023. 

Out of the 3 percentage point (pp) rise in public spending, only 1 pp was due to stronger capital expenditures or expenditures related to projects financed from the EU budget. The other 2 pp rise was due to a larger public payroll (+24% y/y, 7.6% of GDP up from 6.7% one year earlier), and the expenditures with goods and services rose by 21% y/y to 4.3% of the year’s projected GDP up from 3.9% in the same period of 2023.

The expenditures with capital and EU-funded projects indeed increased by 33% y/y to 5.7% of the year’s projected GDP, up from 4.7% in the same period of 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 November 2024
Politics
Călin Georgescu’s first-round presidential win sparks pro-European demonstrations in Romania
27 November 2024
Politics
No pre-electoral alliance emerges in Romania ahead of crucial parliamentary ballot
27 November 2024
Macro
European Commission clears Romania’s 7-year fiscal consolidation plan
27 November 2024
Macro
Romania’s public deficit hits 6.2% of GDP in January-October on robust expenditures
26 November 2024
Healthcare
Report: Romania has among lowest number of doctors, nurses per thousand inhabitants in EU
26 November 2024
Politics
Reformist Elena Lasconi and far-right independent Călin Georgescu rally allies ahead of second round of presidential elections
26 November 2024
Politics
Romanians head to the polls again for parliamentary elections on National Day
26 November 2024
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2024: Final results confirm second round between independent Călin Georgescu and USR’s Elena Lasconi