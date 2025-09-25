Romania’s public debt hits 57.2% of GDP at end-June

Romania’s public debt rose by RON 5.9 billion (EUR 1.2 billion) in June to RON 1.04 trillion (EUR 204.9 billion) at the end of the month, according to data published by the Finance Ministry.

The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 57.2%, based on updated GDP available as of the end of the second quarter of the year.

End-May data was revised in line with the updated GDP to 56.8% from 57.8% previously.

In June, the Romanian Treasury privileged the forex borrowing, with the stock of debt denominated in foreign currency rising by RON 5.9 billion to RON 554 billion while the debt denominated in local currency remained roughly constant at RON 487 billion.

