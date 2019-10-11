Romania presidential elections 2019: Update - over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country

Update 5: Over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country, in the first round of the presidential elections on Sunday, November 10, according to final data from the Central Electoral Office (BEC). The turnout rate was 47.66%, the lowest recorded in presidential elections in Romania after 1989.

The highest turnout rates were recorded in Ilfov county (63.1%) and Cluj county (59.2%). Turnout rates of over 50% were also recorded in Sibiu, Brasov, Giurgiu, and Alba counties, as well as the capital Bucharest (51.41%). The lowest turnout rates were recorded in Vaslui (35.5%), Covasna (37%), and Satu Mare (37.7%).

---

Update 4: One hour before the closing of the polls, over 8.5 million Romanians have voted in the country (46.8% turnout rate) and 640,000 have voted abroad. in Romania, polling stations close at 21:00 when the first exit poll results will also be made public.

Update 3: The number of voters in the country at 19:00, two hours before the closing of the polls, reached 8.2 million and the turnout rate reached 45% of the total population registered to vote. There were 4.75 million voters in cities and 3.47 million in rural areas. The highest turnout rates were recorded in Ilfov county (58.4%), Cluj (55.2%), Sibiu (50.7%), and Brasov (50.7%). In Bucharest, the turnout rate was 47.4%, slightly higher than the national average. More live data here.

Update 2: Over 6 million voters were registered at polling stations in Romania by 16:00, representing a third of the total number of people registered to vote (18.2 million), according to live data from the Central Electoral Office (BEC). Ilfov county still has the highest turnout rate, of over 41%, but counties in Western Romania such as Cluj, Brasov and Sibiu come next. meanwhile, Covasna, Satu Mare and Vaslui record the lowest turnout rates, of under 27%.

Update 1: Over 2.85 million Romanians cast their votes in the first round of the presidential elections, on November 10, by 12:00. The number of voters represents 15.65% of the number of people on the electoral lists, according to the Central Electoral Office - BEC. The highest turnout rates were recorded in Ilfov (20.32%), Constanta, Teleorman, Brasov and Arges. The lowest turnout rates were in Satu Mare (11.1%), Covasna, Maramures, Arad, and Vaslui.

Over 700,000 Romanians, namely 3.9% of the 18.2 million people on the electoral lists voted in the first two hours after the polls opened, on Sunday, November 10.

The highest turnout rates, of over 5%, were recorded in Ilfov, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Olt, Constanta, Dambovita and Calarasi counties, in the southern part of the country.

The lowest turnouts, of under 3%, were in Covasna, Satu Mare, Maramures, and Harghita, in central and northern Romania.

The Central Electoral Office – BEC offers live data with the number of Romanians who voted as all polling stations have tablets to register those who vote.

In the Diaspora, the number of voters reached over 306,000, including the 25,000 votes by correspondence.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ilona Andrei)