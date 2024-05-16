Central Romania: Praid Salt Mine temporarily closed due to water infiltration following rainfall

The Praid Salt Mine, in central Romania, is temporarily halting both its extraction and visitation activities due to water infiltrating into the underground from a nearby stream, following recent heavy rainfall.

This decision aims to protect and ensure the safety of staff and visitors until the situation caused by the recent infiltrations is resolved, the Ministry of Economy said.

“Fresh water from the Corund stream infiltrated underground due to the heavy rainfall from April 17-19, 2024, which continues to this day. Consequently, the management of the National Salt Company decided to stop extraction activities and visits to the Praid Salt Mine until the situation is remedied, for the protection of employees and tourists. The National Salt Company, through its specialists, is taking all necessary steps to reopen the Praid Salt Mine as soon as possible," reads the ministry's announcement.

Authorities recommend that tourists who plan to visit the Praid Salt Mine explore other tourist attractions in Mureș County until the mine is reopened for visits.

The mine, 51% of which is owned by the state and 49% by Fondul Proprietatea, is one of the top 10 salt producers in Europe.

The relatively wide distribution of salt deposits across Romania has led to the establishment and development of seven mining operations, which later became branches of the National Salt Company. In five of these - Praid Salt Mine, Târgu Ocna Salt Mine, Slănic Prahova Salt Mine, Cacica Salt Mine, and Rm. Vâlcea - the company has initiated and developed tourist and spa attractions for those seeking a unique and healthy way to spend their leisure time.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Starcip | Dreamstime.com)