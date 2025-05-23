Romania to add 2.5 GW to its power generation capacity this year

Romania may commission power generation units with a total capacity of 2.5 GW this year, twice the figure last year, minister of energy Sebastian Burduja said during a conference on May 22, according to Economica.net.

Among the generation units to come online this year, Burduja outlined the gas-fired power plants Iernut (430 MW) and one or two units of the 1.7 GW gas-fired power plant Mintia.

The new renewable energy capacities funded under the Resilience facility commissioned this year are expected to add just above 1 GW to the country’s power generation capacity.

Next year, the Mintia power plant will be fully completed and new green generation capacities summing up to 1.3 GW will be added.

Romania is expected to have a combined power generation capacity of 24 GW at the end of 2025, under the 2025-2035 energy strategy inked last year by the government. Out of this, 9 GW will be in wind (5 GW) and solar (4 GW) capacities and 7 GW in hydropower plant capacity (mainly capacities operated by Hidroelectrica).

The country’s generation capacity will rise to 30 GW, out of which 15 GW will be in wind and solar, by 2030.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sebastian Burduja)