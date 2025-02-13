Energy

Romania's power generation capacity gains 1.9 GW in 2024

13 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's power generation capacities increased by 1.9 GW in 2024, driven by a combination dominated by the PV prosumers that, for the first time in many years, included new coal-fired production capacities, according to a survey carried out by Ziarul Financiar.

Of this new capacity, 894 MW came from prosumers who installed PV panels with the support of state grants.

Also, at the beginning of 2025, Romania's coal-fired power generation capacity will be 253 MW higher than last year, a first considering the recent commitment to closing coal-fired power plants. At the end of last year, CE Oltenia completed the refurbishment of a 330 MW coal-fired group at the Rovinari power plant, a refurbishment that took ten years and cost EUR 100 million.

In the last ten years, Romania has closed coal-fired power plants with a net power of 2,700 MW without the Romanian state putting anything in place.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Temistocle Lucarelli/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romania's power generation capacity gains 1.9 GW in 2024

13 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's power generation capacities increased by 1.9 GW in 2024, driven by a combination dominated by the PV prosumers that, for the first time in many years, included new coal-fired production capacities, according to a survey carried out by Ziarul Financiar.

Of this new capacity, 894 MW came from prosumers who installed PV panels with the support of state grants.

Also, at the beginning of 2025, Romania's coal-fired power generation capacity will be 253 MW higher than last year, a first considering the recent commitment to closing coal-fired power plants. At the end of last year, CE Oltenia completed the refurbishment of a 330 MW coal-fired group at the Rovinari power plant, a refurbishment that took ten years and cost EUR 100 million.

In the last ten years, Romania has closed coal-fired power plants with a net power of 2,700 MW without the Romanian state putting anything in place.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Temistocle Lucarelli/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 February 2025
Culture
Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome hosts Brâncuși exhibition
13 February 2025
Culture
Writer Mircea Cărtărescu falls one vote short of Romanian Academy membership
13 February 2025
Culture
Dutch entrepreneur increases reward for tip on Romanian heritage items stolen from Drents Museum
13 February 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Two new Romanian companies included in MSCI Frontier Markets indices
13 February 2025
Politics
Ruling parties unite under Romania Forward Alliance to back Crin Antonescu’s presidential bid
13 February 2025
Macro
Romanian analysts expect rate cuts no sooner than H2, depending on budget execution and inflation
12 February 2025
HR
OLX Job Index: Stabilization of Romanian labor market, blue-collar candidates sought after most
12 February 2025
M&A
Bitdefender expands in Asia-Pacific with acquisition of BitShield division