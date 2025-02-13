Romania's power generation capacity gains 1.9 GW in 2024

Romania's power generation capacities increased by 1.9 GW in 2024, driven by a combination dominated by the PV prosumers that, for the first time in many years, included new coal-fired production capacities, according to a survey carried out by Ziarul Financiar.

Of this new capacity, 894 MW came from prosumers who installed PV panels with the support of state grants.

Also, at the beginning of 2025, Romania's coal-fired power generation capacity will be 253 MW higher than last year, a first considering the recent commitment to closing coal-fired power plants. At the end of last year, CE Oltenia completed the refurbishment of a 330 MW coal-fired group at the Rovinari power plant, a refurbishment that took ten years and cost EUR 100 million.

In the last ten years, Romania has closed coal-fired power plants with a net power of 2,700 MW without the Romanian state putting anything in place.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Temistocle Lucarelli/Dreamstime.com)