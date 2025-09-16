Macro

Romanian PM reportedly opposes further extension of food price capping mechanism

16 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister Ilie Bolojan reportedly opposes the idea of further prolonging the price-capping mechanism introduced in August 2023 and repeatedly extended so far, according to Ziarul Financiar. Ambiguous statements over the weekend indicated an incipient conflict among the ruling coalition’s partners on this topic, with the Social Democrats (PSD) vocally arguing for keeping in place the measure.

Under the mechanism, the trade margins or distribution and retail companies are capped, while the shelf price in itself is not capped. The mechanism was last prolonged for three months in June and is due to expire at the end of September.

The Social Democrats warned of non-prolongation of the regime, further fuelling the inflation, which is already close to the double-digit area after the electricity price liberalisation in July and the higher VAT and excise duties in August.

Inflation, which rose to 9.9% in August 2025, could reach 14% in December, and Romanians cannot bear new price increases, according to PSD.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piman Khrutmuang/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romanian PM reportedly opposes further extension of food price capping mechanism

16 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister Ilie Bolojan reportedly opposes the idea of further prolonging the price-capping mechanism introduced in August 2023 and repeatedly extended so far, according to Ziarul Financiar. Ambiguous statements over the weekend indicated an incipient conflict among the ruling coalition’s partners on this topic, with the Social Democrats (PSD) vocally arguing for keeping in place the measure.

Under the mechanism, the trade margins or distribution and retail companies are capped, while the shelf price in itself is not capped. The mechanism was last prolonged for three months in June and is due to expire at the end of September.

The Social Democrats warned of non-prolongation of the regime, further fuelling the inflation, which is already close to the double-digit area after the electricity price liberalisation in July and the higher VAT and excise duties in August.

Inflation, which rose to 9.9% in August 2025, could reach 14% in December, and Romanians cannot bear new price increases, according to PSD.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piman Khrutmuang/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 September 2025
Politics
Maia Sandu, Donald Trump top list of world leaders most trusted by Romanians
16 September 2025
Justice
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu sent to trial for complicity in attempted coup in Romania
16 September 2025
Defense
Romania in talks with Ukraine for joint drone production, minister says
16 September 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Moldova launches new stock exchange with support from Bucharest Stock Exchange
16 September 2025
Entertainment
Romania’s Alba Iulia enters Guinness World Records with longest table made from recycled materials
15 September 2025
Business
Only 145 Romanian companies grew annually for 17 straight years, study finds
15 September 2025
Politics
Romania’s goal to join OECD by 2026 “achievable,” secretary-general says during visit to Bucharest
15 September 2025
Sports
Romanian Sabrina Maneca Voinea wins gold at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Cup in Paris