Romania falls from 5th to 37th in global broadband speed ranking

Romania recorded one of the biggest drops in the global ranking of broadband internet speeds conducted by Cable.co.uk. The country ranks 37th in the 2019 table after last year it managed to climb to fifth.

The report is based on 276 million broadband speed tests conducted across 207 countries. The data was collected by M-Lab in a 12-month period up to May 7, 2019.

Romania is at number 37 in this year’s top, with a mean download speed of 21.8 Mbps, down from 38.6 Mbps last year. This means that it now takes an average of 31 minutes and 19 seconds to download a typical 5GB movie, much more than last year – just under 18 minutes.

Among Romania’s neighbors, only Hungary ranks better – 20th place with a mean download speed of 31.1 Mbps. Bulgaria is at number 49 with a speed of 16.95 Mbps while Moldova ranks 60th with 11.56 Mbps.

According to the report, Europe has the world’s highest concentration of countries with fast or very fast broadband. All but one of the 54 countries analyzed in the European region fall within the top 100 fastest. In fact, Europe makes up a staggering 37 of the top 50 fastest countries. Jersey is Europe’s fastest, offering an average speed of 67.46Mbps. On the other hand, Armenia is Europe’s slowest, with an average speed of just 4.85Mbps.

At global level, Taiwan has eclipsed Singapore this year to rank as the world’s fastest country/territory, with average speeds of 85.02 Mbps, with Yemen coming in last for the third year in a row at an average speed of just 0.38 Mbps.This means that, in Taiwan it takes only 8 minutes to download a 5GB movie while in Yemen the same activity takes more than 30 hours. However, there is still an improvement in Yemen compared to last year, when downloading a 5GB movie took almost 37 hours.

The full report is available here.

