Culture

Culture Ministry wants former communist prisons in Romania to become UNESCO World Heritage sites

21 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Culture wants to include several former communist prisons in Romania on the UNESCO World Heritage list. According to minister Raluca Turcan, the initiative targets the Sighet, Pitești, Jilava, Râmnicu Sărat, and Făgăraş prisons, which are “representative of the phenomenon of communist oppression, they are symbolic places, keeping the memory of the victims of the totalitarian regime.”

Culture minister Turcan said that following discussions held on February 20, the ministry has taken the first steps for the former communist prisons’ inscription in the UNESCO World Heritage.

“The Ministry of Culture, through the efforts of the National Institute of Heritage and the partners involved, has prepared the road map, with concrete scientific and administrative objectives for the completion in accordance with UNESCO's requirements of the enrollment file in Romania's Indicative List for UNESCO World Heritage,” Raluca Turcan said in a post on social media.

Becoming UNESCO World Heritage sites would mean “that the former communist prisons are not forgotten, that they are preserved and enhanced, that they are maintained over time as spaces of memory, learning and reflection.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Raluca Turcan)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Culture Ministry wants former communist prisons in Romania to become UNESCO World Heritage sites

21 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Culture wants to include several former communist prisons in Romania on the UNESCO World Heritage list. According to minister Raluca Turcan, the initiative targets the Sighet, Pitești, Jilava, Râmnicu Sărat, and Făgăraş prisons, which are “representative of the phenomenon of communist oppression, they are symbolic places, keeping the memory of the victims of the totalitarian regime.”

Culture minister Turcan said that following discussions held on February 20, the ministry has taken the first steps for the former communist prisons’ inscription in the UNESCO World Heritage.

“The Ministry of Culture, through the efforts of the National Institute of Heritage and the partners involved, has prepared the road map, with concrete scientific and administrative objectives for the completion in accordance with UNESCO's requirements of the enrollment file in Romania's Indicative List for UNESCO World Heritage,” Raluca Turcan said in a post on social media.

Becoming UNESCO World Heritage sites would mean “that the former communist prisons are not forgotten, that they are preserved and enhanced, that they are maintained over time as spaces of memory, learning and reflection.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Raluca Turcan)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
15 February 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by Pope Francis during visit to Italy
13 February 2024
Interviews
Bucharest's five additional natural areas and the case for protecting them
09 February 2024
M&A
Banca Transilvania acquires OTP Bank Romania under EUR 347 mln deal
08 February 2024
Culture
Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author
07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year