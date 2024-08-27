Healthcare

Romania's per-capita public health spending is half of EU average

27 August 2024

Romania spent only EUR 1,663 per capita on health in 2021, which is half of the EU average. In total, health expenditures represented 6.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to the average of the European Union member countries of 11%, according to the data from an OECD report (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) analyzed by the fund of growth investments AGISTA.

The expenditures refer to patient care in hospitals and outpatient services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and prevention. 

Additionally, 12% of Romanians are not insured in the national health system, the majority of whom are from rural areas.

"In Romania, the private healthcare system is continuously developing, and accessing additional funding sources is essential for the growth and strengthening of successful businesses in this sector. Strategic investments can improve infrastructure, technology, and the quality of services offered, thus contributing to a more efficient and accessible health system for all patients," said Dragoș Dărăbuț, Senior Investment Manager AGISTA.

AGISTA recently entered the medical market by investing in the Centrokinetic network of medical recovery clinics. Since AGISTA's investment, Centrokinetic has expanded from 3 clinics in Bucharest to 8 clinics nationwide in less than half a year.

AGISTA invests across various sectors but primarily focuses on industries such as IT&C, healthcare, recycling, and agritech. Since its launch, AGISTA has invested in Eplus Smart Energy, Dendrio Solutions, FORT, Top Tech, Bittnet Group, and Centrokinetic.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

