Romania's Govt. pauses recruitment for SOE boards after "impressive number of applications"

The Ministry of Economy announced on August 27 that it would halt the process of receiving submissions for positions in the boards of directors of state-owned companies (SOE) "due to the impressive number of applications." It said it received over 2,000 CVs in less than a week, an amount that "exceeds the human resources currently available for processing."

"Therefore, we think it is honest to temporarily suspend registrations in order to be able to carefully analyze all the applications received," the Ministry of Economy said in a Facebook post, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

On August 21, Radu Miruță, the minister of economy, issued a call to "professionals with legal, economic, and managerial experience" to get involved in the turnaround of the state-owned companies.

The ministry said then it had launched an option on the institution's website where specialists could apply for management positions or as administrators in state-owned companies. The following day, it announced that more than 600 CVs had been submitted in 24 hours.

Earlier this month, the government initiated the process to appoint new leadership for the Agency for Monitoring and Evaluation of the Performance of Public Enterprises (AMEPIP). The procedure is critical to receiving funding under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which requires Romania to ensure proper governance of its state-owned enterprises.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)