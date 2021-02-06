Romania opens borders for tourists from June 1

The Incoming Romania Association (AIR) welcomes the Government's decision to lift, from June 1, the ban on the entry of foreign citizens into the country. The measure was imposed both during the state of emergency and the state of alert.

"It is a beneficial measure for all of us and is, in fact, the signal to restart international tourism in Romania," the association said in a statement, local Agerpres reported.

According to the latest data provided by the National Institute of Statistics, the arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, registered at the border points, stood at 317,800 in March 2021, decreasing by 22.4% compared to March 2020. Most of them arrived by road transport means and air, representing 86.9% and 8.8% of the total number of arrivals, respectively.

(Photo source: Facebook/Politia de Frontiera Romana)