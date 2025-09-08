Romanian automobile producers and importers want owners of old cars to pay higher taxes

The Automobile Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) criticized the new car taxation criteria and made a public appeal to prime minister Ilie Bolojan to re-analyze the regulatory act assumed by the government, arguing that the taxation method established by this law has "essential substantive problems" - namely it doesn't penalise hard enough those using or buying a used car instead of a new one.

The association lists "incomplete and outdated" criteria, "insufficient" differences between old and new vehicles, and a limited budgetary impact, News.ro reported.

According to APIA, the current proposal "does not reflect technological reality, is not correlated with the objectives of reducing CO2 emissions, and does not encourage the transition to cleaner and more efficient transport".

"The proposed taxation scheme generates obvious anomalies. A one-year-old Euro 6 car pays the same tax as a ten-year-old one. The differences in taxation between a Euro 6 and a Euro 4 vehicle are minor and do not reflect the real differences in performance and environmental impact," APIA's message reads.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)