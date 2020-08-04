Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 08:13
Business
Romania’s nominal GDP for 2019 slightly higher than initially announced
08 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The revised GDP data for the fourth quarter of last year and the entire 2019, published by the statistics office INS on April 7, broadly confirmed the initial estimate issued in early March.

Thus, Romania’s GDP advanced by 4.1% in 2019, continuing to lose momentum after the 4.4% growth in 2018 and 7.1% robust expansion in 2017. In the fourth quarter of the year, the GDP increased by 4.3% compared to the same period of 2018 and by 1.5% (in seasonally adjusted terms) compared to the third quarter of the year.

Detailed data brought little modifications to the figures released in March: the sectors of constructions and services made the most significant contributions to the GDP growth in 2019, namely 1.0 pp and 0.9 pp respectively out of the 3.3% advance of the gross value added (the remaining up to 4.1% overall GDP growth came from the net taxes, attributable to all economic sectors).

On the utilisation side there was a small, yet relevant revision operated for Q4 GDP data: out of Romania’s total consumption, only 3.9% (compared to 4.6% under the first estimate in March) was formed by the net imports.

Another relevant revision was operated by the statistics office on the GDP deflator for the whole year (the indicator that follows the weighted average price in the whole economy), which was revised upward to 6.9% from 6.3% previously. This resulted in a slightly larger nominal GDP: RON 1,060 billion (EUR 223 bln), 0.6% more than estimated in March.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 08:13
Business
Romania’s nominal GDP for 2019 slightly higher than initially announced
08 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The revised GDP data for the fourth quarter of last year and the entire 2019, published by the statistics office INS on April 7, broadly confirmed the initial estimate issued in early March.

Thus, Romania’s GDP advanced by 4.1% in 2019, continuing to lose momentum after the 4.4% growth in 2018 and 7.1% robust expansion in 2017. In the fourth quarter of the year, the GDP increased by 4.3% compared to the same period of 2018 and by 1.5% (in seasonally adjusted terms) compared to the third quarter of the year.

Detailed data brought little modifications to the figures released in March: the sectors of constructions and services made the most significant contributions to the GDP growth in 2019, namely 1.0 pp and 0.9 pp respectively out of the 3.3% advance of the gross value added (the remaining up to 4.1% overall GDP growth came from the net taxes, attributable to all economic sectors).

On the utilisation side there was a small, yet relevant revision operated for Q4 GDP data: out of Romania’s total consumption, only 3.9% (compared to 4.6% under the first estimate in March) was formed by the net imports.

Another relevant revision was operated by the statistics office on the GDP deflator for the whole year (the indicator that follows the weighted average price in the whole economy), which was revised upward to 6.9% from 6.3% previously. This resulted in a slightly larger nominal GDP: RON 1,060 billion (EUR 223 bln), 0.6% more than estimated in March.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus
07 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 4,400
07 April 2020
Business
Financial and risk expert: Romania should “save” its consumers not companies to save the economy
07 April 2020
Business
Romania’s investors ask for EUR 30 bln "shock therapy" to save economy from long-term Covid-19 recession
06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania
06 April 2020
Letters
Guest post: Coronavirus in Romania - Fighting the war with toilet paper masks: moral courage or reckless thinking?
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports