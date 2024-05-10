The organizers of Romania’s seaside festival Neversea unveiled the first artists for this year's edition. Maluma, Nick Carter, Bebe Rexha, G-Eazy, Mahmut Orhan, Don Diablo, and others are on the 2024 lineup.

Maluma, the Colombian reggaeton and Latin-pop superstar known for his chart-topping hits and collaborations with artists like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, J Balvin, Ricky Martin, and Madonna, will take the stage at Neversea Festival for the first time. Fans can enjoy his biggest hits on the festival's main stage.

Nick Carter will also make his first appearance in Romania at Neversea. He started his career at age 12 and quickly became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of the iconic Backstreet Boys.

Bebe Rexha, one of the most acclaimed voices in the music industry, earned a Grammy nomination and an MTV EMA award for "Best Collaboration" with David Guetta for the hit "I'm Good (Blue)." She was recognized for her contribution to Eminem's famous track "The Monster" and went on to have successful collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Afrojack, G-Eazy on "Me, Myself and I," and Martin Garrix on "In The Name of Love."

G-Eazy, an American rapper and producer, blends 1950s culture with contemporary rap sounds. Mahmut Orhan is recognized for combining house and deep house elements with oriental influences, creating a distinctive sound.

Neversea 2024 will feature music across four stages: the Mainstage, The Ark, Daydreaming, and Oasis Carnaval.

Alongside the artists mentioned, Steve Aoki, Salvatore Ganacci, Don Diablo, Alok, Tujamo, Gordo, and Sofi Tukker will perform on the Mainstage. The Ark will feature DubFx & Woodnote, Netsky, and Wilkinson. Daydreaming will host Jan Blomqvist, Sara Bluma, Sébastien Léger, and others.

More artists will be announced for the sixth edition lineup in the coming weeks.

Neversea 2024 will be held in Constanța from July 4-7. Tickets for the sixth edition are available online starting at EUR 79 euros for General Access 4 days and EUR 199 + fees for VIP 4 days. Prices will increase starting Monday, May 13.

Donations collected during the event will support the largest Pediatric Psychiatry Clinic at the Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Clinical Hospital in Bucharest, helping children across Romania.

(Photo source: Neversea on Facebook)