Nature photo & film festival in Brașov returns for second edition in June

23 April 2024

The second edition of LYNX Festival, the first event in Romania dedicated exclusively to nature photography and documentary film, will be held in Brașov this summer. The festival, initiated by România Sălbatică (Wild Romania) and Forona associations, is scheduled for June 4-9.

“I'm really excited for the second edition of LYNX Festival, which promises to be at least as good as the first,” said Dan Dinu, the festival’s artistic director and the president of România Sălbatică Association.

According to him, this year’s lineup includes Wild Transylvania, directed by John Murray, one of last year’s special guests. Screened for the first time in Romania, the film tells the story of the Transylvania region's wildlife harmoniously, interwoven with picturesque landscapes.

Another film in the program, which has won several high-profile festivals, is Cactus Hotel by Yann Sochaczewski.

“I would also put on the list a very interesting film about wolves, one about the Mediterranean Sea, but also a BBC production about Antarctica, a documentary that will be shown in 3D. There will also be photography exhibitions, and we will also announce the winners of the international Milvus contest during the festival,” Dinu added.

The opening of LYNX Festival will take place at Astra Cinema, the main host of the event. More details on the guests, special events, and the complete program will be announced in the coming period.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers; by Daniel Hasiegan)

Positive Romania
1

