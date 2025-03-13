Macro

Romania's volume of net investments declines by 4.9% in 2024

13 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Net investments in Romania's national economy totaled RON 193 billion (EUR 38.8 billion) in 2024, marking a 4.9% decline compared to the previous year (in volume terms), according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The decrease was primarily driven by a 10.8% drop in equipment purchases, including transport means, and a 5.9% reduction in spending (real terms) on new construction works, which accounted for 60.8% of total investments.

Despite the overall decline, investment in the "other expenses" category, which includes geological and drilling works, acquisition of livestock, vineyard and forestry plantations, and research and design studies, rose by 20% year-on-year.

By sector, construction absorbed the largest share of total investments at 38.2%, followed by industry and trade and services, each accounting for 20.5%. Investments in public administration, defense, education, healthcare, and social assistance increased to 17.9% of total investment, up from 15.4% in 2023. Agriculture remained the least funded sector, receiving 2.9% of total investments, a slight increase from 2.7% in the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, investment activity saw a sharper decline, with total investments falling by 16.7% year-on-year to RON 63 billion (EUR 12.7 billion).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania's volume of net investments declines by 4.9% in 2024

13 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Net investments in Romania's national economy totaled RON 193 billion (EUR 38.8 billion) in 2024, marking a 4.9% decline compared to the previous year (in volume terms), according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The decrease was primarily driven by a 10.8% drop in equipment purchases, including transport means, and a 5.9% reduction in spending (real terms) on new construction works, which accounted for 60.8% of total investments.

Despite the overall decline, investment in the "other expenses" category, which includes geological and drilling works, acquisition of livestock, vineyard and forestry plantations, and research and design studies, rose by 20% year-on-year.

By sector, construction absorbed the largest share of total investments at 38.2%, followed by industry and trade and services, each accounting for 20.5%. Investments in public administration, defense, education, healthcare, and social assistance increased to 17.9% of total investment, up from 15.4% in 2023. Agriculture remained the least funded sector, receiving 2.9% of total investments, a slight increase from 2.7% in the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, investment activity saw a sharper decline, with total investments falling by 16.7% year-on-year to RON 63 billion (EUR 12.7 billion).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 March 2025
Startup
Romanian startups can apply for EBRD's Star Venture programme
13 March 2025
Politics
Romanian university SNSPA announces Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Donald Trump
13 March 2025
Culture
Western Romania: city of Deva to be promoted by British journalist Charlie Ottley
13 March 2025
Politics
Romania’s former PM Victor Ponta expelled from PSD after launching independent presidential bid
13 March 2025
Transport
Romania’s automobile production declines by 14% y/y in January-February
12 March 2025
Diversity
A rising star in Romanian professional esports: Iulia “Yushia” Boldor on taking on League of Legends tournaments
12 March 2025
Politics
Leaders of Romanian far-right parties AUR and POT announce presidential bids, one to withdraw after validation
12 March 2025
Events
Angela Gheorghiu celebrates 35 years of opera excellence with special concert in Bucharest