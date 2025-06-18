Romania to host NATO Ammunition Center of Excellence for all of Europe, minister says

Romanian economy minister Bogdan Ivan said during a visit in Dragomirești, in southern Romania, that the locality will host the NATO Ammunition Center of Excellence for all of Europe, emphasizing the importance of such a strategic investment.

The center is the result of negotiations between the Romanian and US governments, and involves a USD 220 million loan “under very advantageous conditions for Romania” and a partnership with arms maker General Dynamics. The deal envisions the production of 120 and 155 caliber NATO-compatible ammunition for the Romanian army and the entire European Union.

"This means that everything related to ammunition for the Abrams tank, everything related to ammunition for the K9, will be produced in Romania and will be the only production capacity at the EU level. It’s a major investment, a strategic investment, which marks the strengthening of our partnership with the United States of America and the new administration," the minister said, cited by Agerpres.

The official emphasized that the Government's main interest is to invest in production capacities on Romanian territory to secure as much of the value chain as possible within the country.

"We have five major projects for this year: the powder plant, the 155 and 120 production lines, RDX and TNT in Făgăraș, plus drones at Carfil Brașov, the IAR Ghimbav license we want to receive from Airbus for the H215 helicopter, and all these combined show that the year 2025 received a budget allocation from the Ministry of Economy for production capacities that is 300% higher than in 2024, three times more, in a first phase. Just here in Dragomirești, we have a project for a 155 line worth RON 30 million, which must be implemented by the end of the year," Bogdan Ivan specified.

The minister also said that Romania can become an exporter of defense capabilities internationally. “I can tell you that Romania, step by step, through this strategic project that will develop in Dragomirești, will be able to cover a large part of everything that NATO-caliber ammunition means for its own needs, but especially for the needs of neighboring countries,” he added.

(Photo source: Bogdan Ivan on Facebook)