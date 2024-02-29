Voting open for Athlete of the Year 2023 in high-diving, two Romanians nominated

Romania's Constantin Popovici and Cătălin Preda are among the nominees by European Aquatics for the title of Athlete of the Year 2023 in high-diving.

“The excellent performances achieved in 2023 by the Romanian athletes Constantin Popovici and Cătălin Preda in the high-diving competition (dives from great heights – 27 meters) at the World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan) could not be overlooked by European Aquatics,” noted the Romanian Federation of Modern Pentathlon on Facebook.

Other nominees for high-diving include Gary Hunt (France, bronze medalist at Fukuoka 2023), Oliksiy Prygorov (Ukraine, 4th place at Fukuoka), and Aiden Heslop (Great Britain, 5th place at Fukuoka).

Those who wish can vote for their favorite until March 3 - here.

Last year, Constantin Popovici won the gold medal, and Cătălin Preda won the silver at the competition in Japan, in the high-diving event.

Constantin Popovici was named by World Aquatics the world's best athlete in high-diving for 2023, a title awarded on February 15, at the World Championships in Doha.

(Photo source: FRNPM on Facebook)