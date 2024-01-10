Sports

Romanian fencer Radu Niţu currently first in the world in men’s junior saber category

10 January 2024

Romanian saber fencer Radu Niţu is currently ranked first in the world in the men's junior saber category, according to the list published by the International Fencing Federation. 

Niţu, 19, is affiliated with the Bucharest club CS Riposta and has 144,000 points in the ranking.

In the team ranking for junior men's saber, Romania is in second place with 364,000 points, after Kazakhstan. 

Vlad Covaliu, 18, is ranked fourth in the men's junior saber individual ranking, while Casian Cîdu, 17 years old, holds the 13th position. 

Andreea Dincă, 18, is ranked fourth in the women's junior foil fencers' ranking, and the Romanian junior women's foil team is in fifth place in the world rankings. 

Among the seniors, the highest-ranked Romanian team is the men's saber team in 12th place, followed by the women's foil team in 15th place, the women's épée team in 19th place, and the women's saber team in 20th place, according to G4Media.

Romanian men's junior fencing team recently won the gold medal in Budapest during the team event of the Junior Fencing World Cup.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Scrima on Facebook)

