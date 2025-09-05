Energy

Romanian government passes memorandum for reforms in energy market

05 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government adopted on Thursday, September 4, the memorandum that includes short-term energy market reform measures, in order to have fair prices for end consumers. Energy minister Bogdan Ivan stated that by 2032, Romania can turn from an energy importer into an energy exporter.

Unblocking investments in new generation capacities, dynamic tariffs, and smart metering are several elements of the plan to normalise the electricity price in Romania, G4media.ro reported.

Minister Ivan admitted that Romania has today reached one of the highest prices in the European Union, following measures taken in the last 10 years, after the decommissioning of over 56% of coal and gas-based energy capacities from production.

Bogdan Ivan also admitted that Romania has undertaken, through the PNRR, through decarbonization targets, some of the most ambitious projects to reduce CO2 emissions in the entire European Union.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 17s/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romanian government passes memorandum for reforms in energy market

05 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government adopted on Thursday, September 4, the memorandum that includes short-term energy market reform measures, in order to have fair prices for end consumers. Energy minister Bogdan Ivan stated that by 2032, Romania can turn from an energy importer into an energy exporter.

Unblocking investments in new generation capacities, dynamic tariffs, and smart metering are several elements of the plan to normalise the electricity price in Romania, G4media.ro reported.

Minister Ivan admitted that Romania has today reached one of the highest prices in the European Union, following measures taken in the last 10 years, after the decommissioning of over 56% of coal and gas-based energy capacities from production.

Bogdan Ivan also admitted that Romania has undertaken, through the PNRR, through decarbonization targets, some of the most ambitious projects to reduce CO2 emissions in the entire European Union.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 17s/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 September 2025
Education
Romania back to school 2025: Parents more worried about bullying than budgets, study finds
05 September 2025
Justice
Romania's High Court refers magistrates' pension bill to Constitutional Court
05 September 2025
Energy
Romanian government passes memorandum for reforms in energy market
05 September 2025
Justice
Dutch prosecutors drop charges against three suspects in Drents Museum heist, Romanian treasures still missing
05 September 2025
Politics
Romania backs additional sanctions on Russia, says president Nicușor Dan
04 September 2025
Transport
Romania’s Sibiu International Airport also lifts 100 ml liquid limit
04 September 2025
Transport
Subway line project linking Bragadiru and Voluntari moves forward in Bucharest
04 September 2025
Politics
Romania’s opposition files multiple no-confidence motions against government