Romanian government passes memorandum for reforms in energy market

The government adopted on Thursday, September 4, the memorandum that includes short-term energy market reform measures, in order to have fair prices for end consumers. Energy minister Bogdan Ivan stated that by 2032, Romania can turn from an energy importer into an energy exporter.

Unblocking investments in new generation capacities, dynamic tariffs, and smart metering are several elements of the plan to normalise the electricity price in Romania, G4media.ro reported.

Minister Ivan admitted that Romania has today reached one of the highest prices in the European Union, following measures taken in the last 10 years, after the decommissioning of over 56% of coal and gas-based energy capacities from production.

Bogdan Ivan also admitted that Romania has undertaken, through the PNRR, through decarbonization targets, some of the most ambitious projects to reduce CO2 emissions in the entire European Union.

