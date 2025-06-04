Romania secures three medals at 2025 International Informatics Olympiad in Teams

Romania won one gold and two bronze medals at the 2025 International Informatics Olympiad in Teams (IIOT), held in Hungary between May 30 and June 3.

The gold medal was won by the team “NP solutions only” from Tudor Vianu National College of Computer Science in Bucharest, accompanied by teacher Elena Drăgan and coordinating teacher Victor Manz. The winning team consisted of Alexandru Andrei Benescu (12th grade), Andrei-Patrick Calotă (12th grade), Rareș Mihai Iordache (12th grade), and Andrei Paul Iorgulescu (10th grade).

The Romanian team came behind the one from the Bulgarian National Informatics Committee, which also secured a gold medal, with 771 points, compared to the Romanians’ 716.

During the same contest, two other Romanian teams secured bronze medals. The first is the “Herrscher_of_Backtracking” team from the National College of Computer Science Piatra-Neamț, Neamț County, assisted by coordinating teacher Florentina Ungureanu. Cristian Luchian (12th grade), Ștefan-Claudel Neagu (12th grade), David Vișan (12th grade) and Andrei Beșu-Roca (11th grade) were part of the first team.

The second team to secure a bronze medal came from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest, coordinating teacher Casian Pătrășcanu, and consisted of Mihai-Valeriu Voicu (11th grade), Ema Nicole Gheorghe (10th grade), Sebastian Rîpă (10th grade), and Ionuț-Gabriel Stan (12th grade).

The event in Budapest brought together, alongside Romania, teams from over 10 countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Syria, the United States of America, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, and Vietnam.

