C&W report: Romania, fifth most attractive manufacturing market in Europe

Romania is the fifth most attractive manufacturing market in Europe and ranks 12th globally, according to the Manufacturing Risk Index 2019 study, conducted by real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield.

The report analyzed 48 countries from the EMEA, America and Asia-Pacific regions, using 20 criteria that take into account market conditions, costs and risks, with Romania being highly competitive in terms of costs and market conditions but less so in terms of risks.

At European level, Romania is only surpassed by the Czech Republic, Poland, Lithuania and Hungary, while the world's most attractive industrial markets are China, United States, Taiwan, India and Canada.

In a ranking that gives a higher importance to costs (60% versus 40% in the baseline scenario), Romania ranks second, after Lithuania. In contrast, in the scenario where the risk share is up to 60% (compared to 20% in the baseline scenario), Romania ranks 16th in Europe.

With a level of headline rents for industrial and logistic spaces between EUR 3.6 and 4.1 EUR per sqm per month, Romania is one of the most competitive markets at the European level. The salary level, calculated by Eurostat at EUR 6.9 per hour is 75% below the EU average (EUR 27.4/hour).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)