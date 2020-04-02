Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 17:40
Social
Media: Romanian man has driver’s license suspended for DUI after eating banana and apples
04 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A man from Slatina, a city in Southern Romania, had his driver’s license suspended by the police after a breathalyzer test indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.07 mg per liter. He was also fined for driving under the influence (DUI). The man told the police officers that he hadn’t been drinking but that he had eaten fruits a couple of hours before being stopped in traffic, according to Mediafax.

The blood tests he took confirmed he had no alcohol in his blood. However, the police didn’t give him back the driver’s license and the man must go to court to recover it.

The man was pulled over by the police on January 24, at 7 AM. The policemen asked him to take a breathalyzer test which indicated the presence of alcohol in the man’s blood. The said he hadn’t drunk any alcohol for over 48 hours. He explained that he was on a diet for losing weight and that the previous evening he had eaten two apples and a banana. The policemen didn’t believe him and asked him to take a blood test. Meanwhile, they suspended his driver’s license for 90 days and fined him RON 1,300 (EUR 270).

However, the blood test results showed the man was telling the truth. He went with the results to the police, but didn’t recover his license. He has to go to court to have the sanctions removed, Mediafax reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 17:40
Social
Media: Romanian man has driver’s license suspended for DUI after eating banana and apples
04 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A man from Slatina, a city in Southern Romania, had his driver’s license suspended by the police after a breathalyzer test indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.07 mg per liter. He was also fined for driving under the influence (DUI). The man told the police officers that he hadn’t been drinking but that he had eaten fruits a couple of hours before being stopped in traffic, according to Mediafax.

The blood tests he took confirmed he had no alcohol in his blood. However, the police didn’t give him back the driver’s license and the man must go to court to recover it.

The man was pulled over by the police on January 24, at 7 AM. The policemen asked him to take a breathalyzer test which indicated the presence of alcohol in the man’s blood. The said he hadn’t drunk any alcohol for over 48 hours. He explained that he was on a diet for losing weight and that the previous evening he had eaten two apples and a banana. The policemen didn’t believe him and asked him to take a blood test. Meanwhile, they suspended his driver’s license for 90 days and fined him RON 1,300 (EUR 270).

However, the blood test results showed the man was telling the truth. He went with the results to the police, but didn’t recover his license. He has to go to court to have the sanctions removed, Mediafax reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project
04 February 2020
Eco
EC bans Romania from using bee-killing pesticides
04 February 2020
Business
Romania’s Govt. wants to be able to block the transfer of oil and gas licenses to undesired investors
03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals
30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK
30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40