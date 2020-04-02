Media: Romanian man has driver’s license suspended for DUI after eating banana and apples

A man from Slatina, a city in Southern Romania, had his driver’s license suspended by the police after a breathalyzer test indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.07 mg per liter. He was also fined for driving under the influence (DUI). The man told the police officers that he hadn’t been drinking but that he had eaten fruits a couple of hours before being stopped in traffic, according to Mediafax.

The blood tests he took confirmed he had no alcohol in his blood. However, the police didn’t give him back the driver’s license and the man must go to court to recover it.

The man was pulled over by the police on January 24, at 7 AM. The policemen asked him to take a breathalyzer test which indicated the presence of alcohol in the man’s blood. The said he hadn’t drunk any alcohol for over 48 hours. He explained that he was on a diet for losing weight and that the previous evening he had eaten two apples and a banana. The policemen didn’t believe him and asked him to take a blood test. Meanwhile, they suspended his driver’s license for 90 days and fined him RON 1,300 (EUR 270).

However, the blood test results showed the man was telling the truth. He went with the results to the police, but didn’t recover his license. He has to go to court to have the sanctions removed, Mediafax reported.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)