Romania is present at Madrid Book Fair 2025

Romania is taking part in the 84th edition of the Madrid Book Fair, running from May 30 to June 15, with a diverse literary program organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) through the National Book Center and ICR Madrid, with support from the Romanian Embassy in Spain. At the dedicated stand, visitors will find a curated selection of books translated into Spanish, alongside original titles in Romanian.

The fair, which has transformed the iconic Paseo de Coches into a vibrant hub for readers and publishing professionals since 1967, features 365 stands and more than 1,100 publishers this year. Notably, the 2025 edition marks a milestone in sustainability, as it will be the first to run entirely on solar energy.

Under the official motto “New York Illuminates the Book Fair,” this year’s event focuses on the role of the American metropolis as an unexpected yet essential space for Spanish-language literature. Over 350 cultural events are scheduled across the 17 days, many in partnership with the New York International Book Fair and prestigious universities such as NYU, Columbia, and Yale.

Amid this dialogue between languages and cultures, Romania is participating under the theme “Real Spaces. Imaginary Spaces,” ICR announced. Through book signings, author talks, and poetry recitals, the Romanian presence invites audiences to explore narratives where memory, identity, and fiction converge, reflecting the fair’s central theme of literature as a bridge between cultures.

Romania’s program features roundtables on literature, philosophy, and theater, poetry and music performances, workshops for children, and book launches. This year’s special guests include Dan Lungu, Costică Brădățan, Ioana Pârvulescu, Corina Oproae, Lavinia Braniște, Ioana Gruia, Zoran Petrovici, and Camelia Cavadia.

