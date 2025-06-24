Romania loses to Netherlands 3-1 in UEFA European Under-19 Championship

Romania's national under-19 football team was defeated by the Netherlands with a score of 3-1 (2-0) on Monday, June 23, in the semifinals of the Under-19 European Football Championship.

The tournament, hosted by Romania, was the first in which the national under-19 team reached the semifinals.

Netherlands dominated the match with Romania held on Giulești Stadium, in Bucharest, and will be meeting Spain, which beat Germany in a spectacular 6-5 match on the same day.

Don-Angelo Konadu (35), Kees Smit (42), and Aymen Sliti (53) scored the goals for the visitors, while Romania's consolation goal was scored by David Barbu (68). Two of the Netherlands' goals were scored before the break, after several scoring opportunities for both teams.

According to a post-game analysis cited by Agerpres, the Dutch team excelled at the speed of their plays, as well as the individual technique of the players.

The Netherlands will face Spain, the reigning champions, in the final on Thursday, June 26, at Giulești Stadium.

Romania had not participated in an Under-19 final tournament since 2022, when they lost all three matches. The country had previously hosted the final tournament once before, in 2011, when it finished last in Group A, with one draw (0-0 against Ireland) and two defeats (1-3 against the Czech Republic, the future finalist, and 0-1 against Greece). Spain then won the title.

Romania was initially supposed to host the final tournament in 2021, but the competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

