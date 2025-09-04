The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romanian state defers Korean fund joining the Doicesti SMR project
The state representatives in the Extraordinary General Assembly of Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) abstained from the vote, thus at least deferring the participation of the Korean investment fund DS Private Equity as a shareholder in the RoPower Nuclear project company for the small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power plant in Doicești, Economica.net reported.
RoPower Nuclear is 50:50 held by Nuclearelectrica and the local private company Nova Power & Gas.
Two years ago, DS Private Equity signed an agreement with Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas, with the intention of investing EUR 75 million for the development of the FEED 2 study.
The agreement between DSPE, Nuclearelectrica, and Nova Power stipulates that, following a capital increase, the South Korean fund would take over 39.5% of the shares of RoPower Nuclear SA.
Nuclearelectrica would have become the main shareholder, with 46.5% of the capital, and Nova Power & Gas's stake would have decreased to just under 14.0%.
(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)