Romanian state defers Korean fund joining the Doicesti SMR project

The state representatives in the Extraordinary General Assembly of Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) abstained from the vote, thus at least deferring the participation of the Korean investment fund DS Private Equity as a shareholder in the RoPower Nuclear project company for the small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power plant in Doicești, Economica.net reported.

RoPower Nuclear is 50:50 held by Nuclearelectrica and the local private company Nova Power & Gas.

Two years ago, DS Private Equity signed an agreement with Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas, with the intention of investing EUR 75 million for the development of the FEED 2 study.

The agreement between DSPE, Nuclearelectrica, and Nova Power stipulates that, following a capital increase, the South Korean fund would take over 39.5% of the shares of RoPower Nuclear SA.

Nuclearelectrica would have become the main shareholder, with 46.5% of the capital, and Nova Power & Gas's stake would have decreased to just under 14.0%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)