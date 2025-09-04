 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romanian state defers Korean fund joining the Doicesti SMR project

04 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state representatives in the Extraordinary General Assembly of Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) abstained from the vote, thus at least deferring the participation of the Korean investment fund DS Private Equity as a shareholder in the RoPower Nuclear project company for the small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power plant in Doicești, Economica.net reported.

RoPower Nuclear is 50:50 held by Nuclearelectrica and the local private company Nova Power & Gas.

Two years ago, DS Private Equity signed an agreement with Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas, with the intention of investing EUR 75 million for the development of the FEED 2 study.

The agreement between DSPE, Nuclearelectrica, and Nova Power stipulates that, following a capital increase, the South Korean fund would take over 39.5% of the shares of RoPower Nuclear SA. 

Nuclearelectrica would have become the main shareholder, with 46.5% of the capital, and Nova Power & Gas's stake would have decreased to just under 14.0%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Energy

Romanian state defers Korean fund joining the Doicesti SMR project

04 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state representatives in the Extraordinary General Assembly of Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) abstained from the vote, thus at least deferring the participation of the Korean investment fund DS Private Equity as a shareholder in the RoPower Nuclear project company for the small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power plant in Doicești, Economica.net reported.

RoPower Nuclear is 50:50 held by Nuclearelectrica and the local private company Nova Power & Gas.

Two years ago, DS Private Equity signed an agreement with Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas, with the intention of investing EUR 75 million for the development of the FEED 2 study.

The agreement between DSPE, Nuclearelectrica, and Nova Power stipulates that, following a capital increase, the South Korean fund would take over 39.5% of the shares of RoPower Nuclear SA. 

Nuclearelectrica would have become the main shareholder, with 46.5% of the capital, and Nova Power & Gas's stake would have decreased to just under 14.0%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 September 2025
Transport
Romania’s Sibiu International Airport also lifts 100 ml liquid limit
04 September 2025
Transport
Subway line project linking Bragadiru and Voluntari moves forward in Bucharest
04 September 2025
Politics
Romania’s opposition files multiple no-confidence motions against government
04 September 2025
Energy
Romania's Nuclearelectrica kicks off works for refurbishment of 1st nuke unit
04 September 2025
Politics
Romania is a “key pillar of European security," says António Costa during visit to Bucharest
03 September 2025
Society
This month’s total lunar eclipse to be visible from Romania
03 September 2025
Energy
Romanian government pledges lower electricity prices through new measures
03 September 2025
Macro
Romanian PM insists on 10% workforce cut in local administration