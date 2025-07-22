Defense

Romania secures EUR 2 bln deal with Israel’s Rafael for SHORAD-VSHORAD air defense systems

22 July 2025

Romania has signed a framework agreement with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd for the acquisition of SHORAD-VSHORAD air defense systems, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced. The total value of the acquisition is RON 10.33 billion (about EUR 2 billion), excluding VAT.

The framework agreement, concluded through the national defense company CN Romtehnica SA, covers the purchase of six integrated SHORAD-VSHORAD systems, six SHORAD systems, six VSHORAD systems, a training and education platform, a simulation system for VSHORAD operator evaluation, as well as related ammunition, training, and logistics support.

The deal spans a seven-year period, with the first two VSHORAD systems expected to be delivered within three years from the signing of the initial subsequent contract, the ministry said.

This procurement program aims to equip the Romanian Armed Forces with modern weapon systems capable of countering aerial threats such as drones and cruise missiles. The SHORAD-VSHORAD systems combine mobility, efficiency, and NATO compatibility, and are designed to integrate with contemporary defense networks.

The acquisition, approved in advance by Romania’s Parliament, was conducted through a competitive restricted tender. The procedure was officially launched in November 2023, with notices published in both the EU’s Official Journal and Romania’s public procurement platform.

Following the conclusion of the selection process and the legally required waiting period, the Romanian authorities proceeded to sign the framework agreement with the designated winner, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafael Advanced Defense Systems)

Romania has signed a framework agreement with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd for the acquisition of SHORAD-VSHORAD air defense systems, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced. The total value of the acquisition is RON 10.33 billion (about EUR 2 billion), excluding VAT.

The framework agreement, concluded through the national defense company CN Romtehnica SA, covers the purchase of six integrated SHORAD-VSHORAD systems, six SHORAD systems, six VSHORAD systems, a training and education platform, a simulation system for VSHORAD operator evaluation, as well as related ammunition, training, and logistics support.

The deal spans a seven-year period, with the first two VSHORAD systems expected to be delivered within three years from the signing of the initial subsequent contract, the ministry said.

This procurement program aims to equip the Romanian Armed Forces with modern weapon systems capable of countering aerial threats such as drones and cruise missiles. The SHORAD-VSHORAD systems combine mobility, efficiency, and NATO compatibility, and are designed to integrate with contemporary defense networks.

The acquisition, approved in advance by Romania’s Parliament, was conducted through a competitive restricted tender. The procedure was officially launched in November 2023, with notices published in both the EU’s Official Journal and Romania’s public procurement platform.

Following the conclusion of the selection process and the legally required waiting period, the Romanian authorities proceeded to sign the framework agreement with the designated winner, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafael Advanced Defense Systems)

