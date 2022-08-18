Romania to develop recycling centres with EUR 84 mln from Resilience Facility

Romania's minister of environment, Tanczos Barna, said he allocated EUR 83.7 mln from the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) for the construction of integrated selective collection centres in urban agglomerations, where people can deposit waste that is not recycled under other schemes.

Construction waste, old furniture, biodegradable waste, hazardous waste, and used tires will be stored separately in these centres.

"Correct storage and recycling of construction waste are one of the biggest challenges for large agglomerations in Romania. To support the local authorities, we have allocated EUR 83.7 mln under PNRR for the construction of integrated selective collection centres for urban agglomerations," says Tanczos Barna in a Facebook post.

According to him, "the goal is for the population to have a place where they can voluntarily hand over the waste that is not collected by the operators."

(Photo source: Tanczos Barna Facebook page)