Romanian students have won three medals at the 2017 International Olympiad of Geography organized in Belgrade from August 2 to August 8, namely two gold medals and one silver.

The good results took Romania up to second place in the ranking by nations, according to a press release from the Ministry of Education.

Maria-Sabina Calisevici, student at the Stefan Cel Mare Military College in Campulung Moldovenesc, and Victor Vescu, student at the Lauder Reut Educational Complex in Bucharest, took the gold medals. Meanwhile, the silver was won by Omar Hamod from Mihai Viteazul National College in Bucharest.

This year’s edition of the International Olympiad of Geography brought together 160 students from 45 countries.

(photo source: Edu.ro)