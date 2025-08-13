Macro

Romanian finance minister orders integrity checks on large companies with overdue tax debts

13 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Finance minister Alexandru Nazare has instructed the Romanian tax authority (ANAF) to conduct integrity checks on large companies with persistent delays in tax payments and suspected fraud, as reported by Ziarul Financiar. Among the companies targeted is a major local tobacco producer, which reportedly owes over RON 600 million in total, including more than RON 300 million in unpaid excise duties with interest and penalties.

Nazare highlighted that these companies have benefited from multiple tax deferral arrangements, restructurings, and court challenges over many years, often under questionable circumstances. In some cases, companies have entered preventive composition agreements to block forced tax collection by ANAF.

The minister stressed the need to restore trust in the tax institution by ensuring that payment installment requests are granted only to those with genuine intentions to pay, not as a loophole for avoiding obligations. He called for equal treatment across all taxpayer categories, emphasizing zero tolerance for abuses.

The ANAF integrity division will play a crucial role in identifying and stopping such practices as part of the Finance Ministry’s renewed focus on improving tax collection.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Nazare)

Normal
Macro

Romanian finance minister orders integrity checks on large companies with overdue tax debts

13 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Finance minister Alexandru Nazare has instructed the Romanian tax authority (ANAF) to conduct integrity checks on large companies with persistent delays in tax payments and suspected fraud, as reported by Ziarul Financiar. Among the companies targeted is a major local tobacco producer, which reportedly owes over RON 600 million in total, including more than RON 300 million in unpaid excise duties with interest and penalties.

Nazare highlighted that these companies have benefited from multiple tax deferral arrangements, restructurings, and court challenges over many years, often under questionable circumstances. In some cases, companies have entered preventive composition agreements to block forced tax collection by ANAF.

The minister stressed the need to restore trust in the tax institution by ensuring that payment installment requests are granted only to those with genuine intentions to pay, not as a loophole for avoiding obligations. He called for equal treatment across all taxpayer categories, emphasizing zero tolerance for abuses.

The ANAF integrity division will play a crucial role in identifying and stopping such practices as part of the Finance Ministry’s renewed focus on improving tax collection.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Nazare)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 August 2025
Defense
Germany deploys Eurofighters to Romania for eight-month NATO air policing mission
13 August 2025
Cluj Napoca
Smoking ban enforced in Cluj-Napoca’s parks, bus stops and sports facilities
13 August 2025
Culture
Romanian village to host museum of local, global traditional whistles
13 August 2025
Politics
US Department of State criticizes Romania over cancelled presidential elections in human rights report
13 August 2025
M&A
Media group Titluri Quality takes over major news website G4Media in Romania
13 August 2025
Macro
Romanian finance minister orders integrity checks on large companies with overdue tax debts
13 August 2025
Society
Over 200,000 tourists expected on Romanian seaside for St. Mary’s mini-break - busiest weekend of the season
13 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with Zelensky, to visit Kyiv this autumn