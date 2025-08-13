Romanian finance minister orders integrity checks on large companies with overdue tax debts

Finance minister Alexandru Nazare has instructed the Romanian tax authority (ANAF) to conduct integrity checks on large companies with persistent delays in tax payments and suspected fraud, as reported by Ziarul Financiar. Among the companies targeted is a major local tobacco producer, which reportedly owes over RON 600 million in total, including more than RON 300 million in unpaid excise duties with interest and penalties.

Nazare highlighted that these companies have benefited from multiple tax deferral arrangements, restructurings, and court challenges over many years, often under questionable circumstances. In some cases, companies have entered preventive composition agreements to block forced tax collection by ANAF.

The minister stressed the need to restore trust in the tax institution by ensuring that payment installment requests are granted only to those with genuine intentions to pay, not as a loophole for avoiding obligations. He called for equal treatment across all taxpayer categories, emphasizing zero tolerance for abuses.

The ANAF integrity division will play a crucial role in identifying and stopping such practices as part of the Finance Ministry’s renewed focus on improving tax collection.

