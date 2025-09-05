Romania's installed power generation capacity up 1 GW in January-August on PV investments

As of September 1, Romania's installed power generation capacity reached 19.6 GW, a jump of just over 1 GW year-to-date, according to data from the Transelectrica website consulted by Ziarul Financiar. The data does not include prosumers.

Most of the supplementary power has been generated by new solar parks, where 925 MW of projects were installed and connected to the grid, according to Transelectrica data.

After years of declining production capacity in the local energy system, this reversal of trend comes as extremely good news.

If investments continue, Romania has a real chance of overcoming its status as an energy importer, more green energy can lead to lower bills, and 2025 has a real chance of becoming the best year for commissioning since 1992.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)