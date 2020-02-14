Romania’s annual inflation eases to 3.6% in January

The annual inflation rate in Romania fell to 3.6% in January from 4% in December, in line with the projections of Romania’s National Bank (BNR) that indicate the inflation rate going down to 2.8% in March to later rise slightly to 3.0% at the end of the year and 3.2% one year later.

In January 2020, food prices were 4.75% higher compared to the same month of 2019, while the prices of non-food goods were up by 2.68%, and the average fees paid for services increased by 4%, according to the data from the statistics office INS.

Compared to December 2019, the consumer prices increased by 0.4% on average in the first month of 2020.

The steepest price increases occurred in January for airline tickets, which were 50% more expensive compared to December 2019, followed by vegetables (+3%) and fresh fruits (+2.8%).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)