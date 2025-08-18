Macro

Romania sees third largest increase in new companies in EU

18 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania saw an increase in newly established companies that far exceeded the EU average in the second quarter of 2025, according to data published on Monday, August 18, by Eurostat.

According to these data, from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2025, the largest increases in the establishment of new companies among EU member states were recorded in the Netherlands (57.7%), Spain (27.6%), and Romania (19%). On the opposite side, the largest decreases in the establishment of new companies were recorded in Denmark (-18.2%), Cyprus (-8.4%), and Germany (-6.2%). 

The number of new companies established overall increased in all sectors of the economy, except for industry, where there was no change. The largest increase was recorded in the transport sector (13.1%), information and communications (8.2%), and financial services (5.2%). 

At the same time, the number of insolvencies increased by 1.7% in the European Union in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter. 

Among member states, the largest increases in insolvencies were recorded in Latvia (70.7%), Cyprus (66.8%), Slovakia (20.1%), and Romania (17.7%). The most significant decreases in insolvencies were recorded in Estonia (minus 28.7%), Spain (minus 8.3%), and Sweden (minus 8.1%). 

At the EU level, the number of insolvencies increased in four sectors of the economy, while in another four sectors it decreased. The largest increases were recorded in the information and communications (13.6%) and construction (8.1%) sectors, while significant decreases in insolvencies were recorded in the accommodation and food services sector (minus 7.5%) and trade (minus 3.7%).

The number of registrations of new businesses in the EU did not follow a clear pattern from the beginning of 2018 until the end of 2019, with a slight increase over this period. This was followed by significant decreases in the first and second quarters of 2020, and then a recovery again in Q3 2020.

Between Q1 2022 and Q4 2024, the number of registrations showed, mostly, an increasing trend, and reached the highest level (since Q1 2018) in Q4 2024. In Q1 2025, the number of registrations of new businesses declined.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sittipong Phokawattana | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania sees third largest increase in new companies in EU

18 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania saw an increase in newly established companies that far exceeded the EU average in the second quarter of 2025, according to data published on Monday, August 18, by Eurostat.

According to these data, from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2025, the largest increases in the establishment of new companies among EU member states were recorded in the Netherlands (57.7%), Spain (27.6%), and Romania (19%). On the opposite side, the largest decreases in the establishment of new companies were recorded in Denmark (-18.2%), Cyprus (-8.4%), and Germany (-6.2%). 

The number of new companies established overall increased in all sectors of the economy, except for industry, where there was no change. The largest increase was recorded in the transport sector (13.1%), information and communications (8.2%), and financial services (5.2%). 

At the same time, the number of insolvencies increased by 1.7% in the European Union in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter. 

Among member states, the largest increases in insolvencies were recorded in Latvia (70.7%), Cyprus (66.8%), Slovakia (20.1%), and Romania (17.7%). The most significant decreases in insolvencies were recorded in Estonia (minus 28.7%), Spain (minus 8.3%), and Sweden (minus 8.1%). 

At the EU level, the number of insolvencies increased in four sectors of the economy, while in another four sectors it decreased. The largest increases were recorded in the information and communications (13.6%) and construction (8.1%) sectors, while significant decreases in insolvencies were recorded in the accommodation and food services sector (minus 7.5%) and trade (minus 3.7%).

The number of registrations of new businesses in the EU did not follow a clear pattern from the beginning of 2018 until the end of 2019, with a slight increase over this period. This was followed by significant decreases in the first and second quarters of 2020, and then a recovery again in Q3 2020.

Between Q1 2022 and Q4 2024, the number of registrations showed, mostly, an increasing trend, and reached the highest level (since Q1 2018) in Q4 2024. In Q1 2025, the number of registrations of new businesses declined.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sittipong Phokawattana | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president calls for strong security guarantees for Ukraine, immediate return of abducted children
19 August 2025
Energy
Romania to establish Cybersecurity Incident Response Center in Energy
19 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president visits Roșia Montană mountain town, famous due to anti-mining protests
19 August 2025
Transport
Drilling for first subway tunnel segment to Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport complete
19 August 2025
Environment
RetuRO pilot in Bucharest parks allows people to leave bottles for others to reclaim deposit
19 August 2025
M&A
UniCredit completes merger with Alpha Bank Romania
19 August 2025
M&A
Romanian retailer Annabella marks major expansion with 87 stores taken over from Mega Image
19 August 2025
M&A
Romania’s government reportedly bans sale of E.ON’s local utility subsidiary to Hungarian MVM