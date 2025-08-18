Romania sees third largest increase in new companies in EU

Romania saw an increase in newly established companies that far exceeded the EU average in the second quarter of 2025, according to data published on Monday, August 18, by Eurostat.

According to these data, from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2025, the largest increases in the establishment of new companies among EU member states were recorded in the Netherlands (57.7%), Spain (27.6%), and Romania (19%). On the opposite side, the largest decreases in the establishment of new companies were recorded in Denmark (-18.2%), Cyprus (-8.4%), and Germany (-6.2%).

The number of new companies established overall increased in all sectors of the economy, except for industry, where there was no change. The largest increase was recorded in the transport sector (13.1%), information and communications (8.2%), and financial services (5.2%).

At the same time, the number of insolvencies increased by 1.7% in the European Union in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter.

Among member states, the largest increases in insolvencies were recorded in Latvia (70.7%), Cyprus (66.8%), Slovakia (20.1%), and Romania (17.7%). The most significant decreases in insolvencies were recorded in Estonia (minus 28.7%), Spain (minus 8.3%), and Sweden (minus 8.1%).

At the EU level, the number of insolvencies increased in four sectors of the economy, while in another four sectors it decreased. The largest increases were recorded in the information and communications (13.6%) and construction (8.1%) sectors, while significant decreases in insolvencies were recorded in the accommodation and food services sector (minus 7.5%) and trade (minus 3.7%).

The number of registrations of new businesses in the EU did not follow a clear pattern from the beginning of 2018 until the end of 2019, with a slight increase over this period. This was followed by significant decreases in the first and second quarters of 2020, and then a recovery again in Q3 2020.

Between Q1 2022 and Q4 2024, the number of registrations showed, mostly, an increasing trend, and reached the highest level (since Q1 2018) in Q4 2024. In Q1 2025, the number of registrations of new businesses declined.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sittipong Phokawattana | Dreamstime.com)