Finance

Romania takes EUR 599 mln IBRD loan to fund green projects and its public deficit

20 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government ratified on September 18 the agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) on a EUR 599 million loan to fund green investment projects in energy and transport, but also the public budget deficit, announced the Executive's spokesperson Mihai Constantin.

These funds will finance the green transition, mainly actions in areas such as renewable energy, including off-shore wind energy, and transport. Public-private partnerships for these areas are also encouraged, explained Mihai Constantin. 

The loan is also intended to finance the budget deficit and refinance the government's public debt, he added. 

This loan has a maturity of up to 15 years, and, as the prime minister announced at the beginning of the meeting, projects aimed at transport infrastructure and green energy for Bucharest are expected and will be treated with priority.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Finance

Romania takes EUR 599 mln IBRD loan to fund green projects and its public deficit

20 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government ratified on September 18 the agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) on a EUR 599 million loan to fund green investment projects in energy and transport, but also the public budget deficit, announced the Executive's spokesperson Mihai Constantin.

These funds will finance the green transition, mainly actions in areas such as renewable energy, including off-shore wind energy, and transport. Public-private partnerships for these areas are also encouraged, explained Mihai Constantin. 

The loan is also intended to finance the budget deficit and refinance the government's public debt, he added. 

This loan has a maturity of up to 15 years, and, as the prime minister announced at the beginning of the meeting, projects aimed at transport infrastructure and green energy for Bucharest are expected and will be treated with priority.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 September 2024
Justice
Romanian High Court judges send 1989 Revolution case back to prosecutors
20 September 2024
Transport
Dacia Sandero leads ranking of best-selling cars in Europe in August
20 September 2024
Culture
Dacian gold bracelet auctioned in Bucharest to be exhibited at Sibiu’s Brukenthal Museum
20 September 2024
Politics
Romania’s presidential race: Former NATO deputy chief Geoană and PM Ciolacu lead in new poll
20 September 2024
Society
Floods ravaged almost 7,000 households in 28 communes of Romania's Galati county
20 September 2024
Agriculture
Drought may cost Romanian farmers some EUR 2 bln
20 September 2024
Finance
Romania issues EUR 5 bln FX bonds to finance excess public deficit
19 September 2024
Entertainment
The Apprentice: Donald Trump movie starring Romanian-born Sebastian Stan to arrive in local cinemas next month