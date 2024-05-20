Romanian households’ installed photovoltaic capacity matched that of PV parks

The capacity of the PV panels installed by Romanian households (prosumers) reached 1,554MWp at the end of February, according to the head of the market regulating body ANRE, George Niculescu, and reached 1,650MWp currently, according to sources quoted by Economica.net. The figure nearly matches the capacity of the dispatched PV parks operating in the country’s energy system: 1,626MW at the end of February.

Both the corporate investors and the households have a high appetite for investments in such PV installations, the head of ANRE confirmed.

The households’ PV panels delivered 27GWh of electricity in January, according to the power grid operator Transelectrica – which published such data for the first time. The figure reflects the power injected into the power grid by households’ PV panels while total production was higher and partly consumed by the households themselves (prosumers).

The dispatched PV parks generated 99GWh of electricity in January, up 77% y/y.

At the end of January, the installed capacity of the househiolds’ PV panels was 1,502MWp.

