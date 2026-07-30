Romanian MPs extend deadline for home purchases eligible for 9% VAT after cyberattack

Romania's Chamber of Deputies approved legislation extending the deadline for completing certain home purchases eligible for the reduced 9% VAT rate until September 30, 2026, Agerpres reported. The measure is intended to protect buyers whose transactions were delayed by the recent cyberattack on the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI).

Under the bill, individuals who signed preliminary home purchase agreements by July 31, 2025, will be able to complete the acquisition without being subject to the higher VAT rate, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

The reduced 9% VAT rate will apply to the purchase of a single home with a usable area of up to 120 square metres and a value of no more than RON 600,000, excluding VAT, including the land on which it is built, according to the project. The property must be delivered by September 30, 2026, and be suitable for occupancy under the legal requirements in force when the advance payment agreement was signed.

To qualify, buyers must not have purchased another home using the reduced VAT rate since January 1, 2023, and must have signed a legally binding advance payment agreement for the property before August 1, 2025.

The legislation had already been approved by the Senate. The Chamber of Deputies, which had the final say on the bill, adopted it on Wednesday, July 29, clearing the way for the measure to become law.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)