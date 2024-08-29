Romania greenlights new highway project from Timișoara to Serbian border

The Romanian government has approved the technical and economic indicators for the construction of the Timișoara-Moravița highway, a significant infrastructure project in Romania's western region.

The highway, which will span 72.93 kilometers and connect Timișoara with Moravița at the Romanian-Serbian border, is set to be completed within 48 months following the contract signing.

Minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu emphasized the importance of this project, stating, "Banat will have a new highway! Another important step has been taken today with the government's approval of the technical and economic indicators for the Timișoara-Moravița highway. This 72.93 km highway will have a significant impact on strengthening the economy of Western Romania."

The project is valued at RON 14.59 billion (EUR 2.93 bln), including VAT, and will be funded through the Transport Program.

Once completed, the highway will be fully integrated into the TEN-T network.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu)