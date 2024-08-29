Transport

Romania greenlights new highway project from Timișoara to Serbian border

29 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government has approved the technical and economic indicators for the construction of the Timișoara-Moravița highway, a significant infrastructure project in Romania's western region. 

The highway, which will span 72.93 kilometers and connect Timișoara with Moravița at the Romanian-Serbian border, is set to be completed within 48 months following the contract signing. 

Minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu emphasized the importance of this project, stating, "Banat will have a new highway! Another important step has been taken today with the government's approval of the technical and economic indicators for the Timișoara-Moravița highway. This 72.93 km highway will have a significant impact on strengthening the economy of Western Romania." 

The project is valued at RON 14.59 billion (EUR 2.93 bln), including VAT, and will be funded through the Transport Program.

Once completed, the highway will be fully integrated into the TEN-T network.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu)

Normal
Transport

Romania greenlights new highway project from Timișoara to Serbian border

29 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government has approved the technical and economic indicators for the construction of the Timișoara-Moravița highway, a significant infrastructure project in Romania's western region. 

The highway, which will span 72.93 kilometers and connect Timișoara with Moravița at the Romanian-Serbian border, is set to be completed within 48 months following the contract signing. 

Minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu emphasized the importance of this project, stating, "Banat will have a new highway! Another important step has been taken today with the government's approval of the technical and economic indicators for the Timișoara-Moravița highway. This 72.93 km highway will have a significant impact on strengthening the economy of Western Romania." 

The project is valued at RON 14.59 billion (EUR 2.93 bln), including VAT, and will be funded through the Transport Program.

Once completed, the highway will be fully integrated into the TEN-T network.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 August 2024
Justice
Romanian charged in swatting conspiracy targeting senior government officials, other victims in the US
29 August 2024
Politics
Romania will spend over EUR 450 mln with three election rounds in Nov-Dec
29 August 2024
Transport
Romania starts talks with EBRD to take over Moldovan strategic port on the Danube
29 August 2024
Transport
Romania greenlights new highway project from Timișoara to Serbian border
29 August 2024
Agriculture
Romanian Govt. passes new measures to help farmers hit by severe drought
29 August 2024
Macro
Romania's budget deficit climbs above 4% of GDP in first seven months of 2024
28 August 2024
Environment
City Index ranks Romanian county seats with the cleanest air
28 August 2024
Entertainment
Romanian pop-rock band Hara among InterContinental Music Awards 2024 winners