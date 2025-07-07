Macro

Romania remains among high-income countries in World Bank ranking for 2024

07 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania remained among the world's high-income countries in 2024, a group it entered in 2019, according to a ranking by the World Bank

Romania was officially labeled high-income in 2019, but was dragged down in the upper-middle-income group in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic. The post-pandemic recovery, however, saw the country return to the high-earners group, and maintain itself there in 2024.

Romania is currently classified as a high-income country, with a gross national income, or GNI, per capita of USD 17,600 at the end of 2024, up from USD 16,690 in 2023. To be part of the high-income group, the country needed to have had a gross national income per capita of at least USD 13,935 last year.

Every EU member is in the high-income group, as defined by the World Bank, except Bulgaria.

Back in 2019, Romania reported a GNI per capita of USD 12,610, making it over the minimum threshold of USD 12,535. Later, in 2020, Romania was downgraded from the group of high-income countries in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the country’s economy shrank by 4%, but also due to the fact that the World Bank slightly raised the minimum threshold for gross national income per capita for this category, to USD 12,696. 

It is worth noting that gross national income per capita decreased in all EU states for which data was available in 2020. Therefore, Romania's situation was not exceptional, as all countries were affected by the pandemic. Romania was the only one downgraded, solely because it was just slightly above the threshold. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania remains among high-income countries in World Bank ranking for 2024

07 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania remained among the world's high-income countries in 2024, a group it entered in 2019, according to a ranking by the World Bank

Romania was officially labeled high-income in 2019, but was dragged down in the upper-middle-income group in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic. The post-pandemic recovery, however, saw the country return to the high-earners group, and maintain itself there in 2024.

Romania is currently classified as a high-income country, with a gross national income, or GNI, per capita of USD 17,600 at the end of 2024, up from USD 16,690 in 2023. To be part of the high-income group, the country needed to have had a gross national income per capita of at least USD 13,935 last year.

Every EU member is in the high-income group, as defined by the World Bank, except Bulgaria.

Back in 2019, Romania reported a GNI per capita of USD 12,610, making it over the minimum threshold of USD 12,535. Later, in 2020, Romania was downgraded from the group of high-income countries in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the country’s economy shrank by 4%, but also due to the fact that the World Bank slightly raised the minimum threshold for gross national income per capita for this category, to USD 12,696. 

It is worth noting that gross national income per capita decreased in all EU states for which data was available in 2020. Therefore, Romania's situation was not exceptional, as all countries were affected by the pandemic. Romania was the only one downgraded, solely because it was just slightly above the threshold. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 July 2025
Politics
Romania’s opposition party AUR announces no-confidence motion against government
07 July 2025
Diversity
Bucharest introduces app-based smart system to improve public transport for the visually impaired
07 July 2025
Macro
Romania remains among high-income countries in World Bank ranking for 2024
07 July 2025
Politics
Former president, prime ministers reportedly warned of Romania’s out of control deficit since summer of 2024
07 July 2025
Finance
Romanian government approves EUR 2.1 bln fiscal package to reduce deficit
07 July 2025
Environment
Update: Southern Romania under Code Red heatwave, with temperatures to soar above 40 degrees Celsius
05 July 2025
Cinema
Film review – Gazing into the Past: Il Cinema Ritrovato & TIFF
04 July 2025
Sports
Romanian climber Horia Colibășanu summits Nanga Parbat, his 11th peak over 8,000m