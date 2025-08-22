Romania publishes planned public health system reforms

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan and health minister Alexandru Rogobete presented a package of reforms targeting the public health system, Economedia.ro announced. The Health Ministry has already published the draft ordinance.

“Our healthcare system has accumulated major problems in recent years,” prime minister Bolojan announced on August 21.

Excessive expenditures inefficiently distributed seem to be the core issue.

“Expenditures allocated through the National Health House to the healthcare system reached 16% of current state budget revenues, compared to 11% in previous years,” PM Bolojan said, warning that only during the pandemic have we reached this share.

In contrast, the quality of the public services has not increased accordingly, he said, because of disproportionate salary expenses, weak management, inflated services, delayed digitalisation, and a system to monitor the doctors’ performances.

It remains unclear whether the health system reforms would be part of the second package of reforms, which already includes a long series of chapters in the public administration, state-owned enterprises, fiscal regulations, magistrates’ pensions, and possibly regulations for public investments as well.

“I have consulted with health professionals, unions, patient associations, and industry experts. All observations and proposals have been seriously analyzed, so that the final text correctly responds to real needs. This is not about austerity, but about streamlining resources and a more functional, fairer and more transparent system," Alexandru Rogobete commented on Facebook.

Under the new regulations, hospitals will be able to associate with each other for joint medical activities, research, investments, as well as the purchase of medicines and equipment. This means more efficient use of resources and better services for patients, without unnecessary competition between hospitals.

An important measure regards the higher importance given to the outpatient care through higher fees disbursed from the public system per hour delivered by hospitals and through an extended period of the day when hospitals will be available for this type of service.

