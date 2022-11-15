Romania’s gross energy intake down 1.8% YoY in Jan-Sep

The use of gross energy resources decreased by 1.8% YoY to 25.8 mln tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in January-September, the statistics office INS announced.

The decline was driven by smaller imports of petroleum products (2.3 mln toe, -22% YoY), smaller use of natural gas (from domestic production and imports as well: 6.8 mln toes, -8.4% YoY) and smaller production of non-CO2 electricity (green hydro and nuclear, 3.5 mln toes, -7% YoY).

However, crude oil intake increased by 15% YoY to 8.7 mln toes, mainly due to the 24% rise in imports to 6.5 mln toes. Crude oil imports thus accounted for a quarter of Romania’s gross energy intake.

Speaking of Romania’s energy self-sufficiency rate, it improved slightly to 52.9% on average in January-September (from 51.3% in the same 9-month period last year). The rate is high for coal 987%) and natural gas (76%) but relatively low (25%) for crude oil.

