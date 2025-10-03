Romanian government approves draft laws to boost defence capacity

The Romanian government approved on October 2 two draft laws aimed at strengthening national defence and preparing the population for potential conflict, minister Ionuț Moșteanu announced following the cabinet meeting. The proposals include the introduction of voluntary military service and new provisions allowing the armed forces to strike targets outside Romania, according to Digi24.

Under the voluntary service scheme, Romanian citizens aged 18 to 35 will be able to apply for a four-month basic military training programme, open to both men and women who have not completed active military service or are already in reserve. Participants will receive EUR 6,000 upon completion and will subsequently be registered as reservists.

The Ministry of National Defence stated that the initiative is designed to increase the pool of trained personnel while making military service more attractive.

“This is a voluntary programme that provides both financial compensation and an opportunity for citizens to contribute to national security,” the ministry said in its proposal.

The second draft law concerns national defence policy, with changes intended to streamline decision-making within the armed forces. The legislation defines chains of command in times of crisis and conflict, and expands the military’s authority to engage in operations beyond Romania’s borders.

According to the draft, “the Romanian Parliament approves the employment of military and non-military capabilities on the territory of the Romanian state or outside it, to counter hybrid threats, at the proposal of the president of Romania, after consulting the Supreme Council for National Defence.”

Government officials said the revisions were partly motivated by the increasing frequency of drone incursions near Romania’s borders. The measures, once approved by Parliament, would allow military leadership to respond more rapidly to emerging threats.

Both draft laws will now be debated in Parliament before final adoption.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bumbleedee/Dreamstime.com)